    PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye trade turnover down 7.5% in 2025

    Business
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 16:17
    PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye trade turnover down 7.5% in 2025

    Recently, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has decreased due to objective reasons, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Joint Commission, according to Report.

    Asadov noted that in the first 11 months of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.2 billion, reflecting a 7.5% decline:

    "Türkiye is one of Azerbaijan's main partners in imports (3rd place), exports (2nd place), and bilateral trade turnover (2nd place). These figures do not correspond to the pace of development of our countries. Our existing economic potential and geographical advantages show that there are real and untapped opportunities to raise trade turnover to a higher level. Increasing trade turnover is of strategic importance, and I am confident that today we will discuss this in detail."

