President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
Domestic policy
- 22 December, 2025
- 15:22
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.
Report presents the post:
2026-cı il - “Şəhərsalma və Memarlıq İli”https://t.co/2lqC5bajpm pic.twitter.com/KoC5Rrj6u9— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) December 22, 2025
