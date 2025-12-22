Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 15:22
    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Year of Urban Planning and Architecture
    İlham Əliyev 2026-cı ilin Azərbaycanda "Şəhərsalma və Memarlıq İli" elan olunması ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией в связи с объявлением "Года Градостроительства и Архитектуры"

    Latest News

    16:17

    PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye trade turnover down 7.5% in 2025

    Business
    16:15

    EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for further 6 months

    Other countries
    16:08

    Azerbaijani PM: Talks underway on gas exports from Absheron field to Türkiye

    Energy
    16:00

    MEDIA head highlights importance of healthy information environment amid AI growth

    Media
    15:42

    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye action plan 78% implemented in 2025

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    15:16

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Azerbaijani leader

    Other
    15:07

    Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

    Incident
    14:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in healthcare

    Health
    All News Feed