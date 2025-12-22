Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye action plan 78% implemented in 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 15:42
    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye action plan 78% implemented in 2025

    The Action Plan between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, signed in Ankara in 2024, has been implemented through the joint efforts of the governments of the two countries.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan"s Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the statement at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Baku.

    He noted that 93 out of 120 items of the Action Plan have been implemented, representing 78% of the total.

    "The remaining items will be reflected in the new Action Plan. Taking into account current challenges, new provisions are regularly added to the Action Plan. Today, we will approve a new Action Plan consisting of 110 items, covering all relevant areas of our partnership. I hope that the implementation of the new provisions will have a positive impact on the further development of our cooperation," the Prime Minister emphasized.

    Əli Əsədov: 2024-cü ildə Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında imzalanan Fəaliyyət Planı 78 % icra olunub
    Али Асадов: План действий между Азербайджаном и Турцией выполнен на 78% в 2025 году

