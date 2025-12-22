Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Director: Increasing media literacy among Azerbaijan's priorities

    Media
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 16:34
    Director: Increasing media literacy among Azerbaijan's priorities

    Strengthening media literacy has been identified as one of Azerbaijan's priority directions in combating disinformation, which ranks among the serious threats on the global agenda, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, said at the Media Literacy Conference, Report informs.

    According to Ismayilov, this also includes continuous and systematic awareness-raising activities related to the evaluation of media content:

    "Enhancing media literacy is a multifaceted and complex process. In this regard, coordinated and purposeful cooperation among family institutions, the education system, state bodies, NGOs, and media entities is essential for achieving effective results. Events held within the framework of Media Literacy Week serve to strengthen this cooperation, increase initiative, and promote responsible approaches in the media environment."

    The director emphasized that so far, more than 2,000 young people across over 25 regions have been involved in the process, and the coverage of media literacy topics in general education institutions has been expanded:

    "For this purpose, more than 3,000 students in over 20 secondary schools have participated in information sessions. In cooperation with media entities, educational and promotional materials have been prepared and presented to the public."

    Ahmad Ismayilov Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan media literacy
    İcraçı direktor: Azərbaycanda media savadlılığının artırılması prioritetlərdən biridir
    Ахмед Исмаилов: Повышение медиаграмотности в Азербайджане является одним из приоритетов

    Latest News

    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets UN resident coordinator over conclusion of her diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    17:43

    VP: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance to shape trade links from China to Europe

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

    Incident
    17:38

    Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    17:37

    SOCAR plans to acquire 870 MW power plant in Türkiye for $225M

    Energy
    17:36

    EU releases €2.3 billion to support Ukraine's financial needs

    Other countries
    17:15

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

    Finance
    17:14

    Yilmaz: Energy corridor via Nakhchivan to strengthen Türkiye–Azerbaijan cooperation

    Energy
    17:08

    Ali Asadov: Baku ready to provide comprehensive support to Ankara on COP31

    Ecology
    All News Feed