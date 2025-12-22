Director: Increasing media literacy among Azerbaijan's priorities

Strengthening media literacy has been identified as one of Azerbaijan's priority directions in combating disinformation, which ranks among the serious threats on the global agenda, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov, said at the Media Literacy Conference, Report informs.

According to Ismayilov, this also includes continuous and systematic awareness-raising activities related to the evaluation of media content:

"Enhancing media literacy is a multifaceted and complex process. In this regard, coordinated and purposeful cooperation among family institutions, the education system, state bodies, NGOs, and media entities is essential for achieving effective results. Events held within the framework of Media Literacy Week serve to strengthen this cooperation, increase initiative, and promote responsible approaches in the media environment."

The director emphasized that so far, more than 2,000 young people across over 25 regions have been involved in the process, and the coverage of media literacy topics in general education institutions has been expanded:

"For this purpose, more than 3,000 students in over 20 secondary schools have participated in information sessions. In cooperation with media entities, educational and promotional materials have been prepared and presented to the public."