MEDIA head highlights importance of healthy information environment amid AI growth

    Media
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 16:00
    Protecting a healthy information environment is of great importance at a time when artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly developing, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

    According to Report, Ismayilov made the remarks at the Media Literacy Conference. He noted that for the past four years, systematic, consistent, and joint activities around media literacy at the end of each year have become a tradition in Azerbaijan.

    "In an era of deepening digitalization and a significant increase in the scale of information production and consumption, the concept of media literacy - combining principles of security, responsibility, and reliability - has gained particular relevance. This approach forms an important value and behavior model not only for participants in the information sphere, but for society as a whole," he said.

    Ismayilov emphasized that the rich historical legacy of national journalism requires greater responsibility in modern times. He pointed out that the rapid expansion of the digital media environment, the tendency for speed to outweigh accuracy, and the growing influence of social media platforms on public opinion have turned information exchange into a process based on collective responsibility.

    "In these conditions, ensuring the accuracy, objectivity, and public benefit of information, regardless of its source, comes to the forefront as a priority," he added.

    The MEDIA executive director also stressed that protecting the country"s information environment is especially crucial amid global information threats and new realities.

    "Against the backdrop of existing global information threats and new realities, safeguarding our information environment and ensuring citizens" access to accurate, reliable, and objective information is of particular importance. Media outlets" responsible and comprehensive provision of socially significant information and the process of increasing media literacy among the population function as complementary and mutually reinforcing mechanisms," he said.

    Ismayilov underlined that in the current stage of rapid AI development, preserving a healthy information environment, adhering to ethical norms, and promoting accurate information are of strategic importance. He added that strengthening media literacy should be viewed as a responsibility not only of professional journalists, but also of the wider audience as information consumers.

    Əhməd İsmayılov: Ölkədə sağlam informasiya mühitinin qorunması mühüm əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    MEDİA: Сохранение здоровой информационной среды имеет стратегическое значение

