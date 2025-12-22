EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for further 6 months

The EU Council has renewed the EU restrictive measures against Russia for a further 6 months, until 31 July 2026.

Report's European bureau informs, referring to the Council that these economic measures, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded since February 2022 "in response to Russia"s unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine."

They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks and the suspension of the broadcasting activities and licenses in the European Union of several Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets. Additionally, specific measures enable the EU to counter sanctions circumvention.

The EU Council said the sanctions will be in effect "as long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental rules of international law."