ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief says

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is eager to strengthen its partnership and expand collaboration with Azerbaijan, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said at a press conference on WTDC-25 in Baku, Report informs.

"We live in an incredibly exciting time, especially in the space economy, which is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. All satellites go through ITU for coordination and applications, and we play a key role in this process," Bogdan-Martin said.

She also noted the growing impact of artificial intelligence, with the market expected to hit $4.8 trillion by 2033, emphasizing ITU's work on standards and capacity building to ensure everyone benefits from emerging technologies.

"Inclusivity is a priority: all voices and communities must be heard so that everyone, anywhere in the world, can take advantage of the connectivity revolution," Bogdan-Martin added.