Google hit with 2.4 billion euros fine

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Google has been hit with a record-breaking fine of €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) by European regulators.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the EU accuses Alphabet ’s Google of unfairly steering traffic to shopping sites that pay for top placement on its search results pages and don’t give other comparison sites such as Kelkoo and Twenga an equal chance.

Notably, previously, the Financial Times published a report assuming that, Google could be fined over 1 bln euros.