Femmes Digitales CEO: Cybersecurity issues can be resolved through dialogue

All challenges and problems related to cybersecurity can only be resolved through dialogue and mutual cooperation, Jana Krimpe, founder and chair of Femmes Digitales, said at the international conference "Women in Cyber ​​– Women's Voice: Strengthening Resilience in Cybersecurity" held in Baku, Report informs.

She emphasized the important role of women in protecting the country from cyberattacks:

"You can teach your children how to properly use devices and social media. You are leaders who set an example and create change in cybersecurity, and we would like to see more women specialists in this field. Yesterday at the Cyber ​​Incident Defense Challenge (CIDC 2025) conference, we had a very interesting panel discussion, but I should admit that the stage was almost exclusively men. Let's organize a more diverse and gender-balanced panel next time. We want to see more women specialists in this field."

Krimpe added that numerous specialists from Estonia, Moldova, Ukraine, the UAE, Georgia, and other countries have been invited to the event for this purpose.

"The most important factor in cybersecurity is people. People create problems, but they also solve them," added the head of Femmes Digitales.