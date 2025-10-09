Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Elnur Aliyev: Public-private partnerships may form new era in cybersecurity

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:58
    Elnur Aliyev: Public-private partnerships may form new era in cybersecurity

    Ensuring continuous cybersecurity requires the active participation of not only government agencies but also the private sector, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Competition (CIDC-2025).

    Report quotes him as saying developing this sector is crucial for developing digital solutions, strengthening human resources, and preventing brain drain: "To support the development of the private sector, we should consider opportunities for cooperation within the public-private partnership model. We must expand the private sector's participation in ensuring the country's cybersecurity, enhancing national resilience, exporting knowledge and technological solutions, and developing intellectual property in the non-oil sector."

    Aliyev noted that to truly assess the level of cybersecurity in the country and the development of the private sector in this area, it is necessary to identify metrics that can be monitored: "These include not only the number of registered incidents and prevented attacks, but also the number of patents received, the volume of intellectual property exported, and the scale of applied standards. We must accurately determine the private sector's contribution to these metrics."

    Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev
    Elnur Əliyev: "Dövlət-özəl tərəfdaşlığı kibertəhlükəsizlikdə yeni mərhələ yarada bilər"
    Эльнур Алиев: Государственно-частное партнерство может создать новый этап в кибербезопасности

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed