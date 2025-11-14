Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

    ICT
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 10:05
    China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

    Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc unveiled the latest generation of its self-developed Kunlun chips and the upgraded version of its large language model Ernie 5.0, marking a significant step in boosting artificial intelligence technology innovation, Report informs via China Daily.

    According to the company, the Kunlun M100 chip is designed and optimized for large-scale inference scenarios of AI models and is scheduled to be launched in early 2026, while the Kunlun M300 caters to ultra-large-scale, multimodal model training and inference, and will be rolled out in early 2027.

    The announcements were made at Baidu World 2025, the company's annual flagship tech event in Beijing.

    The launch of the new Kunlun chips comes as the United States has tightened export controls on advanced AI chips to China, prompting Chinese companies to develop their own chips and processors, or seek domestic alternatives.

    Baidu also announced that two supernode products - which leverage advanced computing power networking and link multiple chips to enhance inference and training performance of AI models - will be made available next year.

    Baidu Inc artificial intelligence Kunlun chips China
    KİV: Çin şirkəti 2026-cı ildə yeni nəsil süni intellekt çipini buraxacaq
    СМИ: Baidu в 2026 году выпустит ИИ-чип нового поколения Kunlun M100

    Latest News

    10:46

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 6.6% in ten months of 2025

    Business
    10:37

    Central Asia, Azerbaijan cinema days open in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    10:32

    Xi meets Thailand's king

    Other countries
    10:20

    Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

    Other countries
    10:15

    Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

    Energy
    10:05

    China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

    ICT
    09:58
    Photo
    Video

    One of Quran's oldest manuscripts presented to congress participants in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    09:52

    CBA currency exchange rates (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:36

    Oil prices rise 1.5%

    Energy
    All News Feed