China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc unveiled the latest generation of its self-developed Kunlun chips and the upgraded version of its large language model Ernie 5.0, marking a significant step in boosting artificial intelligence technology innovation, Report informs via China Daily.

According to the company, the Kunlun M100 chip is designed and optimized for large-scale inference scenarios of AI models and is scheduled to be launched in early 2026, while the Kunlun M300 caters to ultra-large-scale, multimodal model training and inference, and will be rolled out in early 2027.

The announcements were made at Baidu World 2025, the company's annual flagship tech event in Beijing.

The launch of the new Kunlun chips comes as the United States has tightened export controls on advanced AI chips to China, prompting Chinese companies to develop their own chips and processors, or seek domestic alternatives.

Baidu also announced that two supernode products - which leverage advanced computing power networking and link multiple chips to enhance inference and training performance of AI models - will be made available next year.