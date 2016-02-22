Cause of access problem to official websites in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Short-term disruptions observed in access to internet information resources of state structures due to the emergency power in data center that serves state agencies in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security (SSPS) said Tuesday.

According to the information, the works on maintenance of emergency power and other safety measures are underway.

"Information about security measures will be given soon", the agency said.