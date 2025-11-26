BCG: Azerbaijan capable of creating impressive AI solutions
ICT
26 November, 2025
- 13:12
Azerbaijan is truly capable of creating impressive AI solutions, Anton Aristov, managing director and partner at BCG, said at the SPE-2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Report informs.
"I believe many of these solutions can be applied in the Caspian region, as they are closely related to its specific characteristics. The industry must take responsibility and give these initiatives the green light. Accountability is crucial here," Aristov stated.
