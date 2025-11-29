Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    ICT
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 12:09
    Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    The ICT Career Exhibition, held in Baku and organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), will provide significant benefits for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, according to Onur Ocak, Chief Technology Officer of Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that, speaking at the event, Ocak emphasized the importance of bringing together government institutions, universities, and sector representatives: "Such exhibitions are very important in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Here, we have the opportunity to align with universities and institutions around common goals and work toward them. We thank IDDA for creating this opportunity."

    He noted that Bayraktar Teknoloji is actively engaged in high-tech projects in Azerbaijan: "Our work spans a wide range of fields-from engineering and software development to artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, manufacturing, and field operations. Last year, we also launched in Azerbaijan the internship programs that we consider highly important in Türkiye. We believe these programs will be very beneficial. Out of 775 applicants last year, we accepted 52 Azerbaijani interns, and hired 15 of them."

    More than 900 young people are taking part in the ICT Career Exhibition, meeting representatives of 20 major public and private organizations operating in the country's information technology sector.

