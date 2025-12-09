Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, US talk joint activities in cybersecurity

    ICT
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 18:24
    Azerbaijan and the United States (US) have discussed joint activities and training opportunities in energy and cybersecurity, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Report informs.

    Discussions took place during the minister's visit to the US, where Nabiyev met with Ethan Klein, an official of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

    "We exchanged views on establishing closer partnerships between US companies and Azerbaijan and steps to be taken in this regard. We emphasized the importance of expanding the regulatory and legal framework between the two countries, with ICT and artificial intelligence fields taking a special place in this framework," the minister noted.

    Nabiyev also stated that during the meeting, views were exchanged on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as personnel training in accordance with international standards.

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan United States Cybersecurity
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ kibertəhlükəsizlik istiqamətində birgə fəaliyyəti müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и США обсудили совместную деятельность в сфере кибербезопасности

