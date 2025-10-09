Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal data

The Electronic Security Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has drafted a new version of the law on the Protection of Personal Data, Farid Zeynalov, Head of the Electronic Security Service, stated during a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC-2025) event, Report informs.

According to him, the draft law is currently under review: "Any innovation must be implemented in a way that balances security and protects individual rights. A proper legislative framework is essential for this. We hope the new draft law will meet modern challenges and ensure the reliable protection of citizens' rights."

Zeynalov emphasized that large volumes of personal data are collected across various platforms, including smart city infrastructure, IoT devices, and mobile phones: "This includes identity, behavioral patterns, biometric indicators, and transactional data. Such widespread data collection creates significant cybersecurity risks. A vulnerability in the software or technical configuration of even a simple device can compromise the entire infrastructure, increasing the risk of data theft and other threats."