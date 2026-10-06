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    Azerbaijan, UK to develop digital transformation roadmap

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:52
    Azerbaijan, UK to develop digital transformation roadmap

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom plan to develop a digital transformation roadmap, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the UK in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, digital transformation is another promising direction for cooperation between the two countries: "We see great potential for joint initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centers, and human capital development. The development of a special roadmap in these areas, as well as the implementation of joint academic programs with leading UK universities, will give our cooperation more substance and practical focus. Our cooperation is also steadily developing in the sphere of agriculture, food security, education, culture, and tourism."

    The minister added that today's signing of four agreements and memorandums, covering a wide range of areas including green energy, transport accessibility, and urban mobility, demonstrates how the political dialogue between the two countries is turning into concrete projects: "The Action Plan for 2026–2027, which includes more than 60 activities across 10 areas, represents a clear roadmap for our joint work in the upcoming period. Our main task is to turn our agreements into real results, and our joint potential into new projects."

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya rəqəmsal transformasiya üçün yol xəritəsi hazırlayacaq
    Азербайджан и Великобритания разработают дорожную карту цифровой трансформации
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