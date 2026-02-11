Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in tech

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 12:13
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in tech

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye are expanding cooperation in innovation and digital technologies, Report informs.

    A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), the Turkish TUBISAD (Informatics Industry Association), and the consulting company Sistem Global Danismanlik A.S.

    The document outlines areas of cooperation in developing an innovative environment, implementing digital technologies and developing technology parks, supporting startups through incubation and acceleration programs, and strengthening technological entrepreneurship and human potential. Joint financing of innovative projects and the development of public-private partnerships are also envisaged.

    IRIA chairman of the Board, Farid Osmanov, noted that the memorandum will elevate the two countries' cooperation in technology to a more systematic and effective level. In turn, TUBISAD CEO Mehmet Ali Tombalak emphasized that cooperation between the two countries' companies will contribute to the formation of a strong common technological ecosystem and the strengthening of a complementary partnership.

