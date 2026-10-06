Azerbaijan to support digital transformation of up to 300 companies

Azerbaijan will support the digital transformation of up to 300 companies by 2030, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku, according to Report.

"For us, artificial intelligence is not a separate sector but a horizontal platform that boosts productivity in industry, logistics, agribusiness, tourism and export services. In line with the Digital Economy Development Strategy, our goal is to support the digital transformation of up to 300 companies by 2030 by introducing Industry 4.0 technologies through preferential loans and other support measures," he said.

According to Bashirli, connectivity on such a scale requires a clear investment model: "The public sector creates favorable conditions, infrastructure reduces risks by meeting initial demand, while private capital enables the expansion of successful projects. Azerbaijan offers a stable foundation for this demand."