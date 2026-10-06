Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan to support digital transformation of up to 300 companies

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:00
    Azerbaijan to support digital transformation of up to 300 companies

    Azerbaijan will support the digital transformation of up to 300 companies by 2030, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku, according to Report.

    "For us, artificial intelligence is not a separate sector but a horizontal platform that boosts productivity in industry, logistics, agribusiness, tourism and export services. In line with the Digital Economy Development Strategy, our goal is to support the digital transformation of up to 300 companies by 2030 by introducing Industry 4.0 technologies through preferential loans and other support measures," he said.

    According to Bashirli, connectivity on such a scale requires a clear investment model: "The public sector creates favorable conditions, infrastructure reduces risks by meeting initial demand, while private capital enables the expansion of successful projects. Azerbaijan offers a stable foundation for this demand."

    Samad Bashirli digital transformation
    Azərbaycan 300-ə qədər şirkətin rəqəmsal transformasiyasını dəstəkləyəcək
    Азербайджан поддержит цифровую трансформацию до 300 компаний
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed