Azerbaijan sees 30-fold increase in desktop computers output in September

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan manufactured 1,430 laptops and 2,847 desktop personal computers (PCs), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, these figures represent a 12.2% decrease in laptop production and a 2.8-fold increase in PC output compared to the same period last year.

In September alone, 482 desktop computers were manufactured-30 times more than in the same month a year earlier. No laptops were produced in the past three months.

In 2024, Azerbaijan produced 1,715 laptops and 2,139 desktop computers. Compared to 2023, this marks a threefold increase in laptop production and a 43.3% decrease in desktop output.