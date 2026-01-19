Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenues
ICT
- 19 January, 2026
- 16:11
Azerbaijan generated 1.291 billion manats in revenue from mobile communications services in 2025.
According to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 4.5% increase compared with 2024.
Revenue from mobile communications services reached 125 million manats in December alone, up 18% year on year.
In 2024, the sector generated 1.235 billion manats in revenue, reflecting a 6.7% increase compared with 2023.
