Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenues

Azerbaijan generated 1.291 billion manats in revenue from mobile communications services in 2025.

According to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 4.5% increase compared with 2024.

Revenue from mobile communications services reached 125 million manats in December alone, up 18% year on year.

In 2024, the sector generated 1.235 billion manats in revenue, reflecting a 6.7% increase compared with 2023.