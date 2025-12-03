Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 03 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan launches school satellite - UPDATED

    The launch of the school satellite "Azerbaijan's Victory" into orbit is a strategic investment in the country's future, Dunay Badirkhanov, acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), said at a briefing dedicated to the satellite's launch, Report informs.

    He noted that by providing students with the opportunity to design, test, and launch real space technology into orbit, the Agency is preparing future space specialists: "This school project is the fruit of the modern space ecosystem that has developed in our country over the past 15 years....This success demonstrates that investments in Azerbaijan's education sector have translated into tangible technological results."

    Badirkhanov noted that the satellite was developed by students from School No. 297.

    "The project is considered an event that unites the spirit of patriotism, creative thinking, and technological interest among the younger generation," he added.

    For the first time in Azerbaijan's history, a school satellite, "Azerbaijan's Victory," has been launched into orbit, Imran Mukhtarov, head of the SPACE Academy of Azercosmos, said at a briefing dedicated to the satellite's launch, Report informs.

    According to him, the satellite was launched into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

    The satellite is a PocketQube satellite. Its dimensions are 5 x 5 x 5 cm, and it weighs approximately 250 g. Durable materials, including aluminum alloys and carbon composites, are used for its assembly, ensuring the necessary mechanical strength and thermal stability.

    The first launch of PocketQube-class satellites took place in November 2013.

    Azərbaycan orbitə "Zəfər" peyki buraxıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан вывел на орбиту спутник "Azərbaycanın Zəfəri" - ОБНОВЛЕНО

