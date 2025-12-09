Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan launches Industry 4.0 readiness program to boost industrial transformation

    ICT
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:06
    Azerbaijan launches Industry 4.0 readiness program to boost industrial transformation

    Azerbaijan has launched the implementation of the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Anar Narimanov, head of the Ministry's Digital Management Department, said at the international conference Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence, Report informs.

    According to Narimanov, Azerbaijan is no longer merely observing global technological trends but is taking active steps to apply and advance them.

    "With state support, the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program has been launched to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in industry, increase enterprise efficiency, and enhance competitiveness," he said.

    The program aims to speed up companies' technological and green transformation.

    It includes diagnostics of enterprises' current capabilities, development of transformation roadmaps, and financial support-including concessional loans-to facilitate implementation.

    Narimanov noted that the pilot phase has already delivered positive results.

    To further accelerate this transformation, an Industry 4.0 Center is being established.

    "The center will coordinate cooperation between industrial enterprises, technology providers, universities, and the innovation ecosystem, while offering practical support for applying technological solutions and promoting research and development initiatives," he added.

    Azərbaycanda "Sənaye 4.0 Hazırlıq Proqramı"nın icrasına başlanılıb
    В Азербайджане началась реализация Программы подготовки Индустрии 4.0

