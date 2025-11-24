Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Egypt explore collaboration in ICT sector

    ICT
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 20:40
    Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of digital development and information and communication technologies (ICT), Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We participated in the 6th session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, held in Cairo. We presented information on our country's macroeconomic indicators from last year and the volume of trade turnover between the two countries, and emphasized that the Joint Commission serves as an effective platform for expanding cooperation between the parties," the minister noted.

    Nabiyev added that they also held broad discussions on cooperation opportunities in mutual investments, trade, the food industry and agriculture, energy, transport, science and education, healthcare, culture, tourism, youth, and sports.

    Azerbaijan Egypt ICT sector collaboration Rashad Nabiyev
    Azərbaycan və Misir İKT sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Египет обсудили сотрудничество в сфере ИКТ

