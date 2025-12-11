Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan and US discuss joint investments in tech and transport

    ICT
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 11:04
    Azerbaijan and the United States have held discussions on potential joint investments in data centers, artificial intelligence, and modernization of transport infrastructure, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X that he held a meeting with Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt as part of his visit to the US.

    Azərbaycan və ABŞ data mərkəzləri sahəsində birgə investisiya imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и США обсудили возможности совместного инвестирования в дата-центры

