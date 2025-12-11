Azerbaijan and US discuss joint investments in tech and transport
ICT
- 11 December, 2025
- 11:04
Azerbaijan and the United States have held discussions on potential joint investments in data centers, artificial intelligence, and modernization of transport infrastructure, Report informs.
Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X that he held a meeting with Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt as part of his visit to the US.
