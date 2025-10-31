Ukraine and Azerbaijan to sign healthcare roadmap within three months
Health
- 31 October, 2025
- 11:48
Ukraine and Azerbaijan plan to sign a roadmap for cooperation in healthcare within the next three months, Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said during the session "Bilateral pharma talk - From Dialogue to Cooperation: Pharmaceutical Opportunities of Ukraine and Azerbaijan" held as part of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition (Medinex 2025), Report informs.
"We want to see the roadmap drafted based on today's discussions in three months, and in a year - the results of the agreements already implemented," the minister said.
Liashko emphasized the importance of active collaboration between the two countries and called for the practical implementation of the agreements reached.
