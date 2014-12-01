 Top
    Number of deaths from HIV in Azerbaijan announced

    All of them are citizens of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "During the 11 months of 2014, 561 new cases of HIV infection were revealed in Azerbaijan. 545 of them (97.1%) are citizens of Azerbaijan and 16 (2.9%) are foreign citizens. Registered 336 out of 545 Azerbaijani citizens are men (61.7%) and 209 of them (38.3%) are women," Director of the Centre for AIDS of the Ministry of Health, Esmira Almammadova said in the press conference today, Report informs.

    According to her, 4859 people with HIV-infected were officially registered in the Republican AIDS Centre from 1987 when HIV infection was diagnosed for the first time, till today in Azerbaijan: "4694 of them (96.6%) are the Azerbaijani citizens, 165 persons (3.4%) are foreigners. 3572 of HIV-infected Azerbaijani citizens are men (76.1%) and 1122 of them (23.9%) are women."

    She also noted that the number of people with AIDS are 1508 and 1484 of them are the Azerbaijani citizens: "667 people died of HIV infection. All of them are the citizens of Azerbaijan."

