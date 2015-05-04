 Top
    Close photo mode

    Guidelines preparing on state regulation of prices for medicines in Azerbaijan

    Deputy Prime Minister: The work is being carried out on the state regulation of prices for medicines

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The work is being carried out on the state regulation of prices for medicines." 

    Report informs that the Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmedov said it to journalists.

    The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that the relevant amendments on it were made in the legislation and by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the change was approved: "In the next stage, the rules for state regulation of prices for medicines will be approved. The guidelines are ready and will be approved in the near future. Then, the process of state regulation of prices for medicines will be carried out in the country."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi