Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, Lithuania
Health
- 06 January, 2026
- 10:25
Due to the detection of FMD (foot-and-mouth disease) in Lebanon's Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel governorates, and bluetongue disease in Lithuania's Telšiai and Šiauliai counties, Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on meat imports from these regions, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA).
According to the AFSA, the measure was introduced to protect the country from these infectious diseases. Taking into account the principle of zoning, AFSA has temporarily restricted imports of relevant products in line with the World Organization for Animal Health's (WOAH) Terrestrial Animal Health Code.
At the same time, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has been notified to implement the necessary measures.
Latest News
11:22
Photo
Over 7000 LED lighting units installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territoriesEnergy
11:07
Turkish ship runs aground in Kerch StraitRegion
10:52
Regulator gives Azerbaijani banks 1 year to bring their capital in line with Basel III standardsFinance
10:42
Ancient pottery vessels discovered in Azerbaijan's JalilabadCulture
10:40
Hong Kong's key index rises to its highest level in 7 weeksFinance
10:25
Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, LithuaniaHealth
10:07
Azeri Light oil price rises to $65.80 on global marketsEnergy
10:03
CBA currency exchange rates (06.01.2026)Finance
09:56