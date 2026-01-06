Azerbaijan restricts meat imports from certain regions of Lebanon, Lithuania

Due to the detection of FMD (foot-and-mouth disease) in Lebanon's Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel governorates, and bluetongue disease in Lithuania's Telšiai and Šiauliai counties, Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on meat imports from these regions, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA).

According to the AFSA, the measure was introduced to protect the country from these infectious diseases. Taking into account the principle of zoning, AFSA has temporarily restricted imports of relevant products in line with the World Organization for Animal Health's (WOAH) Terrestrial Animal Health Code.

At the same time, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has been notified to implement the necessary measures.