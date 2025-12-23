Azerbaijan may export some agricultural products to UAE

Azerbaijan may begin exporting milk, eggs, honey, fish, and meat products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Report, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) held an online meeting with representatives of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to discuss this matter.

During the meeting, the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the AFSA and the UAE Ministry in the field of animal health and food safety was reviewed.

It was emphasized that certificates for the export of milk, eggs, honey, fish, and meat products from Azerbaijan to the UAE have been agreed upon, making the export of these products possible.

At the same time, issues related to products with high export potential - particularly live animals and meat products - were highlighted. A broad exchange of views was held on recognizing the equivalence of the UAE's approval system and agreeing on veterinary certificates for the export of live animals.