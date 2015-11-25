Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to have own pharmaceutical companies

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan will create own enterprises that will manufacture medicines,’ Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told local media.

According to Ahmadov, the establishment of companies producing medications is one of the priority issues. Ahmadov stressed that the pharmaceutical sector of Azerbaijan should not fully depend on imports.

The Deputy Premier reaffirmed the country’s aim to continue the development of medicine manufacturing industry and establish pharmaceutical companies.