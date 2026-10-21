Pezeshkian: Dialogue through pressure makes no sense
Region
- 21 October, 2026
- 17:13
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
To continue the dialogue on resolving the Middle East conflict, sanctions must be lifted, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.
"Threats and sanctions must be practically lifted in action, so that the ground for dialogue can be provided. One cannot increase the intensity of sanctions and pressures every day, close the paths of interaction, and simultaneously speak of negotiation. Dialogue with the language of threats and pressure has no meaning," he wrote.
Məsud Pezeşkian: Təhdid və təzyiq dilində dialoq heç bir məna kəsb etmir
Пезешкиан: Диалог путем давления не имеет смысла
Latest News
18:12
Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign defense cooperation pactOther countries
18:08
Photo
Video
Brussels rally: 'We want to know the truth about the fate of missing Azerbaijanis'Diaspora
17:46
Ilham Aliyev approves Host Country Agreement for Secretariat of NAM Youth OrganizationDomestic policy
17:45
Baku to host Azerbaijan sport climbing championship on October 22–25Individual sports
17:34
Azerbaijani president approves treaty on alliance with KyrgyzstanDomestic policy
17:26
Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park established as state reserve in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:19
Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on road transport links with KyrgyzstanInfrastructure
17:16
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund capital doubled to $200 millionBusiness
17:13
Pezeshkian: Dialogue through pressure makes no senseRegion