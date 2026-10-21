Pezeshkian: Dialogue through pressure makes no sense

To continue the dialogue on resolving the Middle East conflict, sanctions must be lifted, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

"Threats and sanctions must be practically lifted in action, so that the ground for dialogue can be provided. One cannot increase the intensity of sanctions and pressures every day, close the paths of interaction, and simultaneously speak of negotiation. Dialogue with the language of threats and pressure has no meaning," he wrote.