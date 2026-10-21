Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund capital doubled to $200 million
Business
- 21 October, 2026
- 17:16
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law the approval of the Second Supplementary Agreement amending the October 11, 2022 agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on establishing the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.
According to Report, the supplementary agreement was signed in Cholpon-Ata on July 31 this year.
Under the amendment, the fund"s authorized capital has been doubled to $200 million.
Azərbaycan-Qırğızıstan İnkişaf Fondunun nizamnamə kapitalı 2 dəfə artırılıb
Уставный капитал Азербайджано-Кыргызского Фонда развития увеличен вдвое
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