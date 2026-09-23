Sergio Perez looks forward to Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1
- 23 September, 2026
- 14:27
Cadillac driver Sergio Perez is looking forward to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship.
The driver made the remarks at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized the importance of qualifying at the race in the capital:
"What has happened on Saturday has determined everything over the past few years. I think the situation could change somewhat. I think it will be an interesting weekend. Of course, I am looking forward to the race."
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.
"Kadillak" pilotu Serxio Peres: "Azərbaycan Qran-prisini səbirsizliklə gözləyirəm"
Серхио Перес поделился ожиданиями от гонки в Баку
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