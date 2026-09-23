Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Sergio Perez looks forward to Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 14:27
    Sergio Perez looks forward to Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Cadillac driver Sergio Perez is looking forward to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship.

    The driver made the remarks at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized the importance of qualifying at the race in the capital:

    "What has happened on Saturday has determined everything over the past few years. I think the situation could change somewhat. I think it will be an interesting weekend. Of course, I am looking forward to the race."

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.

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