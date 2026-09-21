Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Racing Bulls team unveils unusual poster for F1 race in Baku

    Formula 1
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 20:50
    Racing Bulls team unveils unusual poster for F1 race in Baku

    The Italian Formula 1 team Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has unveiled a striking poster for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, featuring a design inspired by traditional Azerbaijani carpets, Report informs.

    The poster was published on the team's official X account.

    The composition centers on the Racing Bulls race car, surrounded by colorful ornamental patterns. The artwork was created by Shannon Marriott.

    "Heading back to Baku. Thank you to Shannon Marriott for a STUNNING race poster this week," the team wrote on X.

    Racing Bulls is based in Faenza, Italy, and is part of the Red Bull family. New Zealander Liam Lawson and Briton Arvid Lindblad are driving for the team in the 2026 season.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The race will be held on September 26.

    Formula 1 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    "Racing Bulls" komandası "Formula 1"in Bakı mərhələsi üçün qeyri-adi poster nümayiş etdirib
    Команда Racing Bulls показала необычный постер к этапу "Формулы 1" в Баку

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