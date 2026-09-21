Racing Bulls team unveils unusual poster for F1 race in Baku

The Italian Formula 1 team Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has unveiled a striking poster for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, featuring a design inspired by traditional Azerbaijani carpets, Report informs.

The poster was published on the team's official X account.

The composition centers on the Racing Bulls race car, surrounded by colorful ornamental patterns. The artwork was created by Shannon Marriott.

"Heading back to Baku. Thank you to Shannon Marriott for a STUNNING race poster this week," the team wrote on X.

Racing Bulls is based in Faenza, Italy, and is part of the Red Bull family. New Zealander Liam Lawson and Briton Arvid Lindblad are driving for the team in the 2026 season.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The race will be held on September 26.