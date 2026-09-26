Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar, who finished third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said he was very pleased to claim the first podium of his career, accordng to Report.

"I"m happy. I feel strong, and I moved forward step by step throughout this weekend. At this track (in Baku – ed.), it's very easy to end up in the wall, and I really didn't need that. So I gradually built up my confidence, and this approach helped me achieve the result. This is my first podium earned through pure pace, so I'm very happy," Hadjar said in a post-race interview..