The problem of people missing as a result of the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has reached a significant scale and affects various categories of citizens, said former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko at the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in Baku, Report informs.

"This includes missing persons, people who died on the front line whose bodies were not handed over to the Ukrainian side, children who were taken away and deported, and many other categories," Yushchenko said.

He noted that Ukraine is simultaneously facing the need to address the search for missing persons, the return of prisoners of war and the repatriation of children who were taken out of the country.

Speaking about the scale of the hostilities, the former president said the frontline is about 2,300 kilometers long, while in some areas the depth of the combat zone reaches 60-70 kilometers.