Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Yushchenko: Ukraine's missing persons issue has reached significant scale

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:02
    Yushchenko: Ukraine's missing persons issue has reached significant scale

    The problem of people missing as a result of the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has reached a significant scale and affects various categories of citizens, said former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko at the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in Baku, Report informs.

    "This includes missing persons, people who died on the front line whose bodies were not handed over to the Ukrainian side, children who were taken away and deported, and many other categories," Yushchenko said.

    He noted that Ukraine is simultaneously facing the need to address the search for missing persons, the return of prisoners of war and the repatriation of children who were taken out of the country.

    Speaking about the scale of the hostilities, the former president said the frontline is about 2,300 kilometers long, while in some areas the depth of the combat zone reaches 60-70 kilometers.

    Viktor Yushchenko Missing persons Ukraine
    Viktor Yuşenko: Ukraynada itkin düşənlər problemi geniş miqyas alıb
    Ющенко: Проблема пропавших без вести в Украине приобрела масштабный характер
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed