World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, New Year celebrated in Brussels

A festive event for children from Azerbaijani families living in various cities across Belgium has been held at the Azerbaijan House in Brussels, Report informs.

The celebration, timed to coincide with Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year, brought together approximately 50 young compatriots who arrived in the Belgian capital with their parents.

The official part of the celebration began with a solemn performance of the Azerbaijani National Anthem, a symbolic reminder of the cultural roots of those present. First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg Emin Rustamov addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to the organizers and emphasizing the importance of such events for the development and consolidation of the Azerbaijani community abroad.

He also spoke about the state's support for compatriots living abroad and the potential of the Azerbaijan House in Brussels to organize regular meetings and events for Azerbaijanis living in Belgium.

In her speech, Yasemen Abbasi, chairperson of the BUTAM Association, called on representatives of the diaspora to be more actively involved in public life and the organization's future projects.

According to Rufat Abbasov, founder and director of the internet radio station RadiOcto, joint projects of the Azerbaijani diaspora are crucial for its unity and strengthening. He also presented letters of gratitude to the hosts of various programs broadcast in Azerbaijani, French, and Dutch.

A musical and artistic program featuring characters from Azerbaijani folk tales and Father Frost, who presented them with gifts, was prepared for the young guests. Children actively participated in the celebration, reciting poems and performing national dances and songs in Azerbaijani.

The celebration was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy and the joint efforts of the BUTAM Association of Azerbaijani Culture, the online radio station RadiOcto, and the Azerbaijan House in Brussels.