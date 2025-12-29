Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day celebrated in India

    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day celebrated in India

    Foreign policy
    29 December, 2025
    • 11:58
    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day celebrated in India

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in India has held an event dedicated to December 31 – Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, Report informs referring to the embassy.

    The event was attended by embassy staff and their family members, as well as Azerbaijanis living and temporarily residing in New Delhi.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to India Elchin Huseynli addressed the event, emphasizing the profound symbolic significance of the holiday and the importance of the active participation of all compatriots, regardless of their country of residence, in defending the interests of the independent, sovereign, and powerful Azerbaijani state.

    Azerbaijan's development path and the key events that led to its historic victory were also discussed.

    Azerbaijan India Embassy
    Photo
    Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü Hindistanda qeyd edilib
    Photo
    В Индии отметили День солидарности азербайджанцев мира

