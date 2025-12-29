World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day celebrated in India
Foreign policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 11:58
The Azerbaijani Embassy in India has held an event dedicated to December 31 – Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, Report informs referring to the embassy.
The event was attended by embassy staff and their family members, as well as Azerbaijanis living and temporarily residing in New Delhi.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to India Elchin Huseynli addressed the event, emphasizing the profound symbolic significance of the holiday and the importance of the active participation of all compatriots, regardless of their country of residence, in defending the interests of the independent, sovereign, and powerful Azerbaijani state.
Azerbaijan's development path and the key events that led to its historic victory were also discussed.
Latest News
13:27
Minister of youth & sports: Azerbaijan outlined plans, goals for next OlympicsIndividual sports
13:17
Photo
SOCAR, Uniper discuss global gas market development prospectsEnergy
13:00
Photo
Video
Baku TV's documentary wins Golden Fairy 2025 film awardMedia
12:35
Photo
Virtual Encyclopedic Collection on Western Azerbaijan presented in BakuDomestic policy
12:33
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku White CityDomestic policy
12:31
Azerbaijani envoy: Economy sphere - priority in Baku-Astana cooperation in 2026 - INTERVIEWForeign policy
12:31
Hong Kong uses 30% of fund to support deadly housing fire victimsOther countries
12:08
Heydar Aliyev International Airport to operate under enhanced modeInfrastructure
11:58
Photo