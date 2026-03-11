Women entrepreneurs from Turkic World meet in New York

An event titled "From unity of hearts to unity of strength: Entrepreneurship ecosystem among the Turkic world" was held at the Turkish House operating in New York, with the participation of women entrepreneurs from Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The event was organized by the Gender Equality Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs of Azerbaijan, spoke at the event and stated that this platform bringing together women entrepreneurs serves to expand economic cooperation and strengthen shared values. She noted that Turkic world countries can further develop economic cooperation based on their common history and cultural heritage.

Muradova emphasized that the transformation taking place in the global economy, green economy, digital development, and innovations create new opportunities, and that women entrepreneurs are an important factor in inclusive economic growth. According to her, the broader involvement of women in economic activity contributes to the growth of gross domestic product and the expansion of employment.

The Committee Chairperson noted that the development of women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is one of the important directions of state policy and stated that Türkiye's experience in this field has been beneficial.

Within the framework of the event, Bahar Muradova met with Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs operating in the United States, took an interest in their activities, and exchanged views.