    Vucic: Serbia has a lot to learn from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 07:59
    There are many things Serbia can learn from Azerbaijan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said while making press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    "I would also like to say to the people of Serbia and, of course, to the people of Azerbaijan that every time I talk to you, I learn a lot, I manage to observe many things from a different perspective of an experienced statesman and a true leader. Therefore, I would like to thank you very much for always sharing your knowledge with me and for establishing such relations with us, from which my country, the country I lead, has a lot to learn," Vucic noted.

