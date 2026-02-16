Vucic: Serbia has a lot to learn from Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 07:59
There are many things Serbia can learn from Azerbaijan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said while making press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
"I would also like to say to the people of Serbia and, of course, to the people of Azerbaijan that every time I talk to you, I learn a lot, I manage to observe many things from a different perspective of an experienced statesman and a true leader. Therefore, I would like to thank you very much for always sharing your knowledge with me and for establishing such relations with us, from which my country, the country I lead, has a lot to learn," Vucic noted.
Latest News
08:55
End of EV euphoria triggers $65B hit for carmakersIndustry
08:44
Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in Gaza, Palestinians sayOther countries
08:38
President Ilham Aliyev shares post from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar VucicForeign policy
08:31
Video
Building in Belgrade illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani, Serbian flagsForeign policy
08:29
Serbian military orchestra performs 'Ay Lachin' song at dinner in honor of Ilham Aliyev's visitForeign policy
08:25
Vucic: 'We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku'Foreign policy
08:20
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia to make mutual visits in 2026Foreign policy
08:13
Ilham Aliyev: Serbian president always puts statehood and state interests above all elseForeign policy
08:07