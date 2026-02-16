Next meeting of Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation commissions to be held in Armenia

The next meeting of the commissions on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on Armenian territory, Narek Minasyan, a participant in the Armenian-Azerbaijani "Bridge of Peace" initiative, said, Report informs via News.ru.

"The decision was made given that the previous meeting of the two commissions was held on the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

Minasyan added that the sides continue consultations on issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the border.