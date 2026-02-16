Next meeting of Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation commissions to be held in Armenia
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 14:34
The next meeting of the commissions on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on Armenian territory, Narek Minasyan, a participant in the Armenian-Azerbaijani "Bridge of Peace" initiative, said, Report informs via News.ru.
"The decision was made given that the previous meeting of the two commissions was held on the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.
Minasyan added that the sides continue consultations on issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the border.
Latest News
15:11
Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $2.4 million in JanuaryBusiness
15:07
Azerbaijan exports 2.64M tons of crude oil in JanuaryEnergy
15:06
Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%ICT
15:01
Azerbaijan begins importing lamb meat from JapanBusiness
14:56
Non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and UAE hits $2.4 billionBusiness
14:53
ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past weekIncident
14:49
Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to SerbiaForeign policy
14:44
UAE, Azerbaijan to discuss joint ventures and investmentsBusiness
14:38
Photo