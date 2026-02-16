Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Next meeting of Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation commissions to be held in Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 14:34
    Next meeting of Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation commissions to be held in Armenia

    The next meeting of the commissions on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on Armenian territory, Narek Minasyan, a participant in the Armenian-Azerbaijani "Bridge of Peace" initiative, said, Report informs via News.ru.

    "The decision was made given that the previous meeting of the two commissions was held on the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

    Minasyan added that the sides continue consultations on issues related to the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

    Azerbaijan Armenia demarcation border delimitation
    Azərbaycan və Ermənistanın delimitasiya üzrə Dövlət komissiyaları yaxın zamanda yeni görüş keçirəcək
    Госкомиссии Азербайджана и Армении по делимитации проведут новую встречу в ближайшее время

    Latest News

    15:11

    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $2.4 million in January

    Business
    15:07

    Azerbaijan exports 2.64M tons of crude oil in January

    Energy
    15:06

    Azerbaijan's average broadband speed rises nearly 35%

    ICT
    15:01

    Azerbaijan begins importing lamb meat from Japan

    Business
    14:56

    Non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and UAE hits $2.4 billion

    Business
    14:53

    ANAMA: 385 hectares cleared of mines over past week

    Incident
    14:49

    Vučić thanks Ilham Aliyev for visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    14:44

    UAE, Azerbaijan to discuss joint ventures and investments

    Business
    14:38
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed