Visa facilitation between Azerbaijan, Iraq mulled in Baghdad

The second round of consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Iraq took place in Baghdad, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry, and the Iraqi delegation was led by Falah Abdul Hassan, Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry.

The current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere were discussed, including visa facilitation for citizens of both countries.

The consultations included an exchange of views on protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries, providing necessary consular assistance, and improving the relevant bilateral treaty framework in this area.

The parties, sharing experiences on the latest consular developments, also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries in the areas of migration, internal affairs, justice, including legal assistance, and other areas.