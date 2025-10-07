Viktor Orban on his meeting with Ilham Aliyev: 'Always a pleasure to see a friend'

Always a pleasure to see a friend, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, Report informs.

"Meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Gabala today prior to the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States," Orban wrote on X.

During the meeting, the Hungarian prime minister noted the importance of his previous visits to Azerbaijan, as well as his participation in the informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha.

At the meeting, the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary was highly praised. In this regard, cooperation in energy, investment, agriculture, tourism, and other areas was discussed.