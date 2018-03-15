Vice PM: Romania ready to do its best to strengthen Azerbaijan-EU cooperation

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The world is undergoing rapid changes. In this process, cooperation issues must be discussed. If management is weak, we can face even greater disasters. The European Union should contribute to this issue."

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister for implementation of strategic partnerships of Romania Ana Birchall said at the panel session on the topic "Emerging Forces", within the framework of the 6th Global Baku Forum.

She noted that it is necessary to be open to positive influences: "Romania is a member of the European Union, participates in all projects implemented by the organization. The country I represent is ready to do everything possible to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU”.