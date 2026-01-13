Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Venezuela's FM: Presidential duties fulfilled, state institutions remain active

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 21:00
    Venezuela's FM: Presidential duties fulfilled, state institutions remain active

    Presidential duties in Venezuela are being successfully carried out, and state institutions remain operational, Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil Pinto, stated during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    During the call, the Venezuelan minister provided detailed information on recent developments.

    Pinto also noted that dialogue with the United States is ongoing, US companies - particularly in the energy sector - have resumed operations, and negotiations are underway to reopen embassies on a reciprocal basis.

    Rəsmi Karakas: Venesuelada prezident vəzifələri müvəffəqiyyətlə icra edilir, dövlət qurumları işləkdir
    Официальный Каракас: Госуправление в Венесуэле успешно реализуется

