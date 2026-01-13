Venezuela's FM: Presidential duties fulfilled, state institutions remain active
Foreign policy
- 13 January, 2026
- 21:00
Presidential duties in Venezuela are being successfully carried out, and state institutions remain operational, Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil Pinto, stated during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.
During the call, the Venezuelan minister provided detailed information on recent developments.
Pinto also noted that dialogue with the United States is ongoing, US companies - particularly in the energy sector - have resumed operations, and negotiations are underway to reopen embassies on a reciprocal basis.
