    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:07
    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed creating a space for new economic opportunities, including the creation of an industrial alliance of Turkic states, a Turkic Green Corridors system, and a Green Transformation consortium, Report informs referring to Sherzod Asadov, spokesperson for the Uzbek president.

    Mirziyoyev put forward this initiative while speaking at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    Furthermore, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed creating an expert group on organic agriculture and promoting a unified brand of Turkic organic products on the global market.

    Özbəkistan TDT-yə türk dövlətlərinin sənaye alyansının yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Узбекистан предложил ОТГ создать промышленный альянс и "Тюркские зеленые коридоры"

