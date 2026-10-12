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    US embassy in Baku to be closed on Oct. 12

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    US embassy in Baku to be closed on Oct. 12

    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan will be closed on October 12, the embassy said in a post on Facebook, Report informs

    "The US Embassy in Baku will be closed today, October 12th, in observance of Columbus Day," reads the post.

    Columbus Day is observed annually on October 12 to commemorate Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas in 1492.

    US Embassy in Baku Christopher Columbus
    ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi bu gün fəaliyyət göstərməyəcək
    Посольство США в Азербайджане сегодня не работает
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