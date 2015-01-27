UN Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev who paid an official visit to US, met with the UN Secretary-General Ban-Ki-Moon in New York. Report was told by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The minister conveyed the greeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to him.

The relations between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, the United Nations system organizations, UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the cooperation perspectives were discussed during the meeting.

The minister informed Ban-Ki-Moon about the initiatives of Azerbaijan that contributes to global peace and dialogue and invited him to the 3rd World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku on May 18-19. Within the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is the leading country of all important implemented projects, as a result of the successful policy of the President.

Secretary-General Ban-Ki-Moon said that Azerbaijan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2012-2013 contributed to peace and cooperation in the world, especially the President Ilham Aliyev's chairing the UN Security Council meeting made a pleasant impression on him.

Ban-Ki-Moon said that he will attend the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum to be held in Baku in 2016.