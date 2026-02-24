UN office in Azerbaijan publishes congratulations on Water Tuesday

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    24 February, 2026
    The office of the United Nations in Azerbaijan has congratulated the country on Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday).

    According to Report, the message was published on the mission"s page on the social media platform X.

    "On this special day, the UN in Azerbaijan wishes everyone clarity, prosperity, and a year filled with fresh beginnings," the statement said.

    BMT nümayəndəliyi "Su çərşənbəsi" münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    ООН в Азербайджане опубликовал поздравление с "Су чершенбеси"

