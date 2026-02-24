UN office in Azerbaijan publishes congratulations on Water Tuesday
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 10:24
The office of the United Nations in Azerbaijan has congratulated the country on Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday).
According to Report, the message was published on the mission"s page on the social media platform X.
"On this special day, the UN in Azerbaijan wishes everyone clarity, prosperity, and a year filled with fresh beginnings," the statement said.
Happy Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday)! 💧— UN in Azerbaijan (@UNinAzerbaijan) February 24, 2026
On this special day, the UN in Azerbaijan wishes everyone clarity, prosperity, and a year filled with fresh beginnings. 🌸#SuÇərşənbəsi #ÇərşənbənizMübarək #Novruz pic.twitter.com/xVtIC2ZQZc
